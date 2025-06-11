EV battery makers could create 18,000 jobs in the UK by 2030

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK stands to benefit from 18,500 battery manufacturing jobs by 2030 with up to a quarter of a million jobs created across Europe, according to research from New AutoMotive.

With an estimated 62,274 people already employed across Europe in the battery supply chain, total jobs could top 300,000 by 2030 assuming the EU and UK maintain their current targets for electric vehicles.

The analysis in new energy focus group New AutoMotive’s Battery Supply Chain Tracker focuses on the growth of Gigafactories, where new batteries are made, and battery recycling. The job numbers could be even higher when the wider supply chain is taken into account.

The Battery Supply Chain Tracker comes in the form of an app with an interactive map which gives a view of existing and future projects cataloguing mining, refining, electrodes, gigafactories, and the recycling sectors.

Ben Nelmes, CEO of New AutoMotive said: “Jobs in gigafactories and electric car manufacturing are not just a vague promise of the future, they are today’s reality. We found that behind the headlines, Europe has a thriving and rapidly growing battery supply chain, creating jobs and contributing to economic growth.

“But this growth is not guaranteed. The development of this exciting and innovative sector depends on growing electric car sales. Europe needs ambitious policies that encourage carmakers to boost their electric car production, so that Europe can take its place in the global economy as a significant producer of the technologies that will deliver clean, cheap, modern transport.”

New AutoMotive’s research comes days after former defence secretary Lord Hutton launched a Policy Commission to address the UK’s need for battery manufacturing across the energy, defence, transport and tech sectors.

The cross-party Commission will consult with stakeholders from across industry, government, academia, and investors, and is set to publish its findings and recommendations early in 2026.

Lord Hutton said: "Batteries are no longer just a tech issue or an energy issue – they are a national strategic imperative. The UK cannot afford to remain dependent on foreign supply chains for such a vital component of our economic and energy future. This Commission will ask the difficult questions and provide bold but realistic and politically deliverable recommendations to put Britain on the front foot."

Both New AutoMotive’s latest tracker and the new Policy Commission come as the government is expected to launch its Industrial Strategy in the coming weeks, and at a time when the UK is still negotiating new trade deals.

Commenting on the potential jobs highlighted by the Battery Supply Chain Tracker, Chris Heron, Secretary General of European e-mobility trade association E-Mobility Europe, said: “Hundreds and thousands of jobs are still to play for, across Europe’s battery value chain.

“But we need Europe to level up its political support for scaling-up local projects. We can guide policymakers to act with a clear quantification of where investments are happening across their territories. Today’s new battery map is a valuable tool here.”

Simon Smith, CCO of UK public charging company InstaVolt which recently opened the UK’s largest charging superhub, said: “The sector, from batteries to charging infrastructure, is a huge, huge, opportunity to deliver the jobs of the future across the continent. This interactive map shines a spotlight on just how big the opportunity is.”