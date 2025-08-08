Brilliant Citroen e-C3 Aircross now goes further and costs less

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Citroen e-C3 Aircross is one of the best new cars I’ve driven this year – I love its blend of family-friendly space, first-rate tech and comfortable drive. Now it’s about to get even better with a longer-range version and the government’s Electric Car Grant to make it even cheaper.

Citroen has been the first car maker to benefit from the Electric Car Grant, with £1,500 off its range of electric cars. That includes the new e-C3, e-C4, e-C4 X and e-Berlingo.

Next into Citroen showrooms in September will be the e-C3 Aircross, a more spacious version of the e-C3 with a bit of SUV attitude, and the Electric Car Grant will apply to that model, too.

The new Citroen e-C3 Aircross now goes up to 249 miles on a single charge ( Citroen )

Until now, only the Standard Range models have been available to order, with a maximum claimed range of 188 miles. Now, though, Extended Range e-C3 Aircrosses are set to arrive with the option of a 54kWh battery rather than the Standard Range’s 44kWh unit, giving a range of up to 249 miles.

The maximum charging speed on a suitable charger remains at 100kW, meaning the Extended Range cars can take 28 minutes to get a 20 to 80 per cent charge.

There’s a £1,900 price increase for the bigger battery, but the e-C3 Aircross still looks to be good value, especially when the Electric Car Grant is taken into account. The range now starts at £21,595 for the Standard Range Plus model or £23,495 for the Extended Range version – both prices include the government-provided discount.

Moving up to the Max version costs another £2,000, so £23,595 for the Standard Range car and £25,495 for the Extended Range Max, again both prices include the Electric Car Grant.

All e-C3 Aircross models get a 10.25-inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reversing camera, Citroën Head-Up Display and a compact steering wheel. MAX models add level add front and rear parking sensors, a heated acoustic windscreen, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats, and wireless smartphone charging.

Although we drove the new e-C3 Aircross earlier this year, first cars aren’t expected to arrive in UK dealerships until September, in time for the new 75-plate registrations.