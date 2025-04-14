Wood Group receives £242m takeover offer from UAE’s Sidara

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Troubled engineering firm John Wood Group has received a fresh takeover bid from Dubai-based suitor Sidara.

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood Group said Sidara – a privately held network of engineering and design companies run from the United Arab Emirates – has now put forward a non-binding conditional offer of 35p per share to buy Wood.

The offer, which would also include a potential 450 million dollar (£342 million) cash injection into Wood, would value the company at around £242 million.

It comes almost a year after talks around a previous £1.56 billion takeover approach from Sidara collapsed.

However, the firm’s share value has tumbled in the months since, particularly after recent updates highlighted potential governance failings and need for Wood to restate its accounts.

The Scottish firm’s bosses said they would “be minded to recommend” the latest takeover deal.

Wood said it has continued to assess other potential refinancing options alongside holding talks with Sidara regarding the potential takeover.

In February, Wood confirmed it had restarted takeover talks with its UAE-based rival, before extending discussions last month.

On Monday, the company said: “The board of Wood believes that the company needs to have a more sustainable capital structure, and this requires substantial new capital in order to diversify Wood’s financing sources and reduce its indebtedness over time.

“Work continues on a range of alternative refinancing options.

“However, having carefully considered the viability of these options together with its financial advisers, the board of Wood currently believes that the possible offer represents the better option for Wood’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders.”