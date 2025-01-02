Wildwood restaurant owner reports ‘disappointing’ Christmas trading

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The restaurant firm behind the Wildwood chain has revealed it saw “disappointing” sales in the run-up to Christmas.

Tasty, which also runs sites under Dim T brand, previously said it had been affected by tough conditions over the half-year to September.

It told shareholders on Thursday that more recent trading has “continued to be challenging” amid further pressure on consumer finances.

“In these uncertain times, the board is maintaining a cautious outlook,” the company said in a statement.

The group, which runs 32 restaurants under the Wildwood brand, said it comes as the hospitality sector contends with “several adverse factors, including a decline in consumer confidence and a discernible decline in discretionary spend”.

It is also set to be hit by the increase in the National Living Wage and higher National Insurance contributions from April 2025, which were announced in the autumn Budget.

Last year, Tasty shut 18 of its restaurant sites after experiencing a challenging start to 2024.

The group shut the venues as part of a restructuring plan aimed at focusing on its stronger performing sites.

On Thursday, the casual dining business also revealed that it has secured a settlement related to an insurance claim following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tasty told investors it has agreed a settlement worth £2.5 million with its insurer, comprising of £1.5 million plus creditor and legal costs.

It said the settlement, which it will receive within 21 days, related to a claim for breach of a contract for insurance for losses arising in 2020.