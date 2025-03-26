Where inflation eased in February – and where it accelerated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Falls in the cost of clothing, kitchenware and air travel contributed to an overall easing of the UK’s inflation rate last month, though prices accelerated for a handful of everyday groceries including eggs and sugar.

Women’s clothes recorded one of the largest movements in inflation, swinging from a year-on-year rise in January of 4.2% to a year-on-year drop last month of 0.2%.

Prices fell faster for children’s clothing in February (down 2.5% year-on-year) than they did in January (down 0.4%), as they did for fridges and freezers (down 7.5% in February, down 0.6% in January); for washing machines, dryers and dishwashers (down 3.7% in February, down 0.4% in January); and for coffee machines and tea-makers (down 8.9% in February, down 5.6% in January).

The cost of air travel fell once again, down 2.6% year-on-year, following a drop of 2.0% in January, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Annual inflation slowed in February for a range of groceries, including olive oil, up 11.2% compared with a steeper rise of 16.6% in January; coffee, up 8.6% compared with 11.6%; confectionery, up 2.7% compared 5.7%; and tea, up 1.0% compared with 4.3%, while yoghurt swung from positive inflation in January (up 1.3%) to negative in February (down 1.2%).

By contrast, inflation accelerated for some household essentials, though no items recorded a sharp jump.

The average price of pizza and quiche was up 3.9% year-on-year in February, compared with a rise of just 0.7% in January, while eggs were up 5.0%, compared with an increase the previous month of 4.1%.

Inflation also accelerated for ice cream (up 4.9% year-on-year in February, up 2.2% in January); soft drinks (up 3.6% February, up 2.8% January); and fresh or chilled fruit (up 3.8% February, up 3.0% January), while sugar swung from negative annual inflation (down 2.1%) to positive (0.8%).

The cost of filling up at the pumps showed little movement, with petrol prices down 2.1% year-on-year in February, similar to the drop of 2.0% in January.

Diesel prices fell slightly faster last month (down 3.2% year-on-year) than in January (down 2.8%).

Below are some examples of how the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate has eased or accelerated.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to January, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to February.

– Examples where annual inflation has eased, ranked by the size of the change:

Cocoa & powdered chocolate: January up 14.9%, February up 6.3%Refrigerators, freezers & fridges: Jan down 0.6%, Feb down 7.5%Olive oil: Jan up 16.6%, Feb up 11.2%Women’s clothing: Jan up 4.2%, Feb down 0.2%Cinemas, theatres & concerts: Jan up 5.2%, Feb up 1.6%Coffee machines & tea makers: Jan down 5.6%, Feb down 8.9%Washing machines, dryers & dishwashers: Jan down 0.4%, Feb down 3.7%Tea: Jan up 4.3%, Feb up 1.0%Coffee: Jan up 11.6%, Feb up 8.6%Yoghurt: Jan up 1.3%, Feb down 1.2%Children’s clothing: Jan down 0.4%, Feb down 2.5%Sauces, spices & culinary herbs: Jan down 1.0%, Feb down 3.0%Hotels & similar accommodation: Jan up 2.6%, Feb up 0.9%Products for pets: Jan down 1.2%, Feb down 2.7%Passenger air travel: Jan down 2.0%, Feb down 2.6%

– Examples where inflation has accelerated:

Pizza & quiche: January up 0.7%, February up 3.9%Sugar: Jan down 2.1%, Feb up 0.8%Heaters & air conditioners: Jan up 2.1%, Feb up 5.0%Chocolate: Jan up 14.1%, Feb up 16.5%Furnishings fabrics & curtains: Jan down 0.1%, Feb up 1.8%Cookers: Jan down 1.0%, Feb up 0.3%Passenger bus & coach travel: Jan up 8.7%, Feb up 9.8%Eggs: Jan up 4.1%, Feb up 5.0%Second-hand cars: Jan down 0.9%, Feb no changePassenger train travel: Jan up 6.1%, Feb up 6.9%Soft drinks: Jan up 2.8%, Feb up 3.6%Dried fruit & nuts: Jan up 5.9%, Feb up 6.6%Restaurants & cafes: Jan up 3.5%, Feb up 4.1%