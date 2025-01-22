Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of JD Wetherspoon has called on Sir Keir Starmer to cut pub food taxes ahead of a jump in costs linked to the Budget.

It came as the hospitality giant revealed stronger sales for the half-year so far despite selling off more pub venues.

Chairman Tim Martin said the company is set to face a £60m jump in labour-related costs in April, amid increases in employers’ national insurance contributions and the minimum wage.

He said the business is in a “reasonable” position but that forecasting is “difficult” in the face of impending tax and wage increases.

As a result, he renewed calls to equalise the VAT paid on food by pub and restaurant businesses with that of supermarkets.

Most food and drink in shops has zero VAT whereas restaurants and pubs have a standard rate of 20 per cent.

“This tax advantage allows supermarkets to subsidise the price of beer they sell,” Mr Martin said.

“The VAT distortions that exist today will inevitably create more supermarkets and less pubs.

( Getty Images )

“Wetherspoon therefore calls upon Sir Keir Starmer to redress this imbalance, thereby striking a blow for tax equality and ending discrimination in favour of dull dinner parties.”

It came as the pub company reported higher sales over recent months. It said like-for-like sales rose by 5.1 per cent over the 25 weeks to January 19 compared with a year earlier.

It said rising food sales were a key driver, increasing by 5.6 per cent year on year, while bar sales were up 4.5 per cent. This helped to offset a 6.5 per cent slump in the sale of its hotel rooms.

Wetherspoons also highlighted that sales accelerated around Christmas, with a 6.1 per cent increase over the three weeks from December 16 to January 5.

However, this was weaker growth than reported by pub rivals such as Marston’s and Young’s over the festive period.

Wetherspoons currently runs an estate of 796 pubs after selling six sites over the past year, while it has opened two new venues.

Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “After an impressive performance for most of 2024, it seems the mood music has changed at JD Wetherspoon, as it delivered a lacklustre Christmas performance that lagged behind peers and highlights a greater sense of uncertainty as we enter 2025.”