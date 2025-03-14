Wetherspoon set to see sales and profit climb as it braces for Budget tax hit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Wetherspoon is expected to reveal soaring sales next week, as experts tip the pub group to seize more market share from smaller competitors amid tax rises coming in April.

The London-listed firm, which has around 800 pubs across the UK, is set to report its half-year results on March 21.

In a January trading update, Wetherspoon forecast a nearly 5% rise in food and drink sales for the six months to January 26, compared with the same period the year before.

Meanwhile, it is expected to get an 11% sales boost from its high-margin slot machines and fruit machines, helping push up profit by one-tenth.

Chairman Tim Martin said in January the company is set to face a £60 million jump in labour-related costs in April, amid increases in employers’ national insurance contributions and the minimum wage.

But experts said the measures could actually help Wetherspoon increase its presence on UK high streets even further.

“In our view, there is now an opportunity for JDW to grow market share by maintaining its operational model, whilst smaller pub and restaurant operators cut back following April’s tax rate increases,” analysts at Jefferies investment bank wrote.

Wetherspoon also highlighted earlier this year that sales accelerated around Christmas, with a 6.1% increase over the three weeks from December 16 to January 5.

However, this was weaker growth than reported by pub rivals such as Marston’s and Young’s over the festive period.

Wetherspoon currently runs an estate of 796 pubs after selling six sites over the past year, while it has opened two new venues.

Mr Martin has previously warned over price rises after the Budget, as he said “all hospitality businesses” are planning to pass on higher costs to consumers.

He said in November: “Cost inflation, which had jumped to elevated levels in 2022, slowly abated in the following two years, but has now jumped substantially again following the Budget.

“All hospitality businesses, we believe, plan to increase prices, as a result.”