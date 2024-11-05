Waitrose enlists all-star cast for ‘whodunnit’ Christmas campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Waitrose has enlisted stars from some of the most popular British television programmes of recent years for a “whodunnit” Christmas advert.

The first instalment of the two-parter campaign is entitled “Sweet Suspicion, A Waitrose Mystery” with a cast including Matthew Macfadyen of Succession, comedian Joe Wilkinson from Afterlife, Rakhee Thakrar of Sex Education, Sian Clifford from Fleabag, Dustin Demri-Burns of Slow Horses and Eryl Maynard of Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple.

The 90-second film, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, centres around a family of food lovers preparing for Christmas Day, only to discover that their No.1 Waitrose Red Velvet Bauble Dessert has gone missing.

The mystery will unfold over the next few weeks, when a 60-second film finally unveils the thief.

Waitrose customer director Nathan Ansell said: “For the first time, we’re keeping Waitrose customers guessing with a ‘whodunnit’ festive crime drama featuring a stellar cast for this year’s Christmas ad.

“Was it Uncle Phil? Was it Fig the cat? You’ll have to wait and see.”

Macfadyen, who plays the amateur detective, said: “I wonder if my extensive repertoire of past detective roles led to me to this very moment – starring in this wonderful Waitrose whodunnit.

“Working with such a great cast on such a fun project for Christmas was such a joy. I think together, we have created a story that will have the public speculating over who the pud thief really is.”

Sian Clifford, who plays the part of May, said: “Christmas is often a time that brings together a cast of all kinds of different characters – usually good food is the one thing we can all agree on.

“It was a really tough gig having to eat the delicious Waitrose food for four days but someone’s gotta do it and I was happy to give it a go – nothing says Christmas like indulging.”

Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “When an idea is so good, and the brand is so loved, that actors we’re not typically used to seeing in ads show up and steal the scenes – and the pudding – you know you’ve got a Christmas treat on your hands.

“We talk about culture a lot in this industry, but this campaign bridges the gap between Christmas advertising and big-audience entertainment.

“This is an entirely new direction for Waitrose at Christmas, one that we believe a brand as celebrated by British food lovers can only achieve, and it’s been a privilege to bring it to life.”