UK toy firm Character Group pulls forecasts over tariff uncertainty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK toy firm Character Group has pulled its financial targets for the year due to the prospect of impending US tariffs.

Shares in the toy manufacturer and distributer slid early on Friday as a result.

The Surrey-based business is the latest firm to caution over uncertainty linked to US President Donald Trump’s tariff regime, which was announced last week.

Mr Trump has since announced a 90-day pause but hiked planned tariffs on Chinese imports into the US.

On Friday, Character Group said its ability to accurately forecast its sales to the US – which represented around 20% of revenues for the past year – has been “considerably obscured” by the trade tariffs.

It said it expects to feel the impact of tax increases in the second half of its financial year to August 31 but is withdrawing its market guidance due to the uncertainty.

However, bosses at the firm said they are still “confident” that it will be profitable for the financial year as a whole.

It added that its results for the six months to February – which are due to be published next month – are set to be in line with the same period a year earlier, when it recorded a £2.1 million pre-tax profit.

In a statement, Character Group said: “The company continues to have a strong balance sheet with healthy cash balances and the board is confident that it can ride out this storm.

“As we gain a clearer picture of the global economic landscape emerging, we will update shareholders further.”

Character Group shares were down 6.2% at 242p on Friday morning.