UK shares trading to be sped up from late 2027 in markets shake-up

Buying and selling shares will be settled more quickly in the UK from late 2027 as part of changes to attract more investment and compete with international financial markets.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves met senior City bankers on Wednesday morning to garner support for the plans.

The changes will see the time it takes to settle securities trades reduced from two days to one, coming into force from October 2027.

During the settlement period, cash and financial assets, known as securities, are exchanged between the buyer and seller.

Speeding up the settlement of trades makes our financial markets more efficient and internationally competitive Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Shortening the transfer time will speed up trading in UK financial markets, such as buying and selling shares, which experts say could reduce risks for investors.

It will also align the UK with other international markets, namely the US, which introduced the quicker settlement period last year after some investors said the two-day window held up trading.

Ms Reeves outlined the plans to bosses from investment banks and asset management firms including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citi on Wednesday.

“Speeding up the settlement of trades makes our financial markets more efficient and internationally competitive,” the Chancellor said.

A key focus of the Labour Government has been to boost investment in the UK amid criticism that London’s capital markets have suffered a shortage of activity with companies favouring international peers.

The governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said shortening the trading settlement period “will bring important financial stability benefits” from reducing credit risk in financial markets.

Conor Hillery, deputy chief executive of JP Morgan’s European, Middle East and Africa unit, said the change “will contribute in keeping London as a competitive financial centre, so we support the Government’s efforts to make it happen”.