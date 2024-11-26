UK’s financial watchdog is ‘incompetent’ and ‘dishonest’, MPs and peers claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK’s financial watchdog has been condemned as “incompetent” and “dishonest” by a group of MPs and peers who warn the body needs an urgent overhaul.

A cross-party parliamentary group, comprising 30 MPs and 14 peers, produced the damning report after examining the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for three years.

The report, which will be presented in Parliament on Tuesday, drew from the testimony of 175 individuals including former employees, scam victims and whistleblowers.

“The picture painted is not pretty,” it concludes.

Those who challenge a top-down ‘official line’ on any given issue are bullied and discriminated against, or even managed out All-Party Parliamentary Group on Investment Fraud & Fairer Financial Services

“The FCA is seen as incompetent at best, dishonest at worst. Its actions are slow and inadequate, its leaders opaque and unaccountable.”

The evidence gathered suggests that the watchdog is “not fit for purpose”, with issues “rooted in the way the organisation is being led, conflicts of interest and the culture that the successive leadership teams have created”, the report read.

The job of the FCA is to regulate the conduct of around 42,000 financial businesses in the UK.

Testimony gathered by the parliamentarians includes victims of alleged pension and investment scams who say the regulator failed to protect them or to spot “red flags” at fraudulent financial firms.

Other financial sector whistleblowers said they felt the FCA did not do enough to investigate their allegations or prevent misconduct from continuing.

Some current and former employees alleged the FCA has a “defective” culture, where “errors and inaction” proved common.

“Those who challenge a top-down ‘official line’ on any given issue are bullied and discriminated against, or even managed out,” the report read.

We sympathise with those who have lost out as a result of wrongdoing in financial services. However, we strongly reject the characterisation of the organisation The FCA

The report outlined a number of suggested reforms including the introduction of a supervisory council to assess the authority’s effectiveness, changes to funding, a “no tolerance” policy for lack of integrity and changes to the way senior leadership is appointed.

It concluded that urgent action needs to be taken to address the concerns, or there is a risk that “stakeholders’ patience is exhausted” and discussions will shift from reforming to replacing the organisation entirely.

An FCA spokesperson said: “We sympathise with those who have lost out as a result of wrongdoing in financial services. However, we strongly reject the characterisation of the organisation.

“We have learned from historic issues and transformed as an organisation so we can deliver for consumers, the market and the wider economy.”