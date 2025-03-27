UK has to take ‘different approach’ in talks on US tariffs – minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has to take a “different approach” to other countries when it comes to negotiating tariffs with the US, a Treasury minister has suggested.

Darren Jones said “there is no easy answer” and there are “complicated issues” to be discussed.

A 25% tax on cars imported into the US will come into effect on April 2, Donald Trump has announced, in a blow to the UK automotive industry.

The Prime Minister has said that “all options” are on the table but insisted that the industry “does not want a trade war”.

Sir Keir Starmer’s response was in contrast to those in countries such as Germany, France and Canada which have hit back at the measures.

Asked whether he thought the European countries were taking the wrong approach, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Mr Jones told BBC’s Question Time: “We have to take a different approach in Britain, and look whether it’s on the debate on tax or the debate on tariffs, there is no easy answer.

“If there was an easy answer, we would take it, obviously.

“These are complicated issues but we think we’re providing the right type of leadership in negotiating with the Americans.”

He added: “We have to remember that the UK and the US has an important relationship, irrespective of who the president is from any time to time.

“We trade, we cooperate on security and defence. We’ve got shared values in the world.”

He earlier said that the country needs “a government that is grown up, that is considered and that is acting in British interest”.

The US is the second largest export market after the European Union for cars built in the UK.

Shares in UK luxury carmaker Aston Martin dropped sharply when stock markets opened on Thursday morning.

The firm, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, saw its share price fall about 6% shortly after opening.

Jaguar Land Rover could be one of the UK vehicle manufacturers most affected by tariffs.

Its latest annual report shows 22% of its sales were to North America in the year to the end of March 2024.