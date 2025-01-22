Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is facing further pressure over Britain’s public finances after official figures showed a bigger-than-expected surge in government borrowing last month to nearly £18 billion.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing stood at £17.8 billion last month – the third highest for any December on record.

Borrowing was £10.1 billion higher than the same month last year and more than the £14.1 billion expected by most economists.

The ONS said the figure was driven higher largely by soaring debt interest payments, which rose £3.8 billion year on year due to higher Retail Prices Index inflation.

Borrowing in the financial year so far is £129.9 billion, £8.9 billion more than the same period a year earlier and the second-highest financial year-to-December borrowing since monthly records began – only outstripped by the mammoth borrowing seen at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Borrowing in the year to date is £4.1 billion more than the £125.9 billion forecast by the independent fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

It comes after volatility in the UK government bond market at the start of the year, which sent public sector borrowing costs soaring, and led to fears that Ms Reeves is on track to miss her fiscal rules.

Treasury chief secretary Darren Jones said: “Economic stability is vital for our number one mission of delivering growth. That’s why our fiscal rules are non-negotiable and why we will have an iron grip on the public finances.

“Through our spending review, we will interrogate every line of government spending for the first time in 17 years.”