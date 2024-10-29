UK gender pay gap reduces to 7% for 2024, ONS data shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The gender pay gap for UK workers reduced slightly over the past year, according to new data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded a gap of 7% between male and female earners in April 2024.

It said this declined from 7.5% from 2023 and means the overall gap has reduced by about a quarter over the past 10 years.

The data showed men had full-time median earnings, excluding overtime, of £19.24 an hour, compared with £17.88 for women.

It means the average UK female worker earns 93% of what the average man earns each year.

The gender pay gap measures the difference between average hourly earnings between men and women, as a proportion of male pay.

Among all employees, the gender pay gap decreased to 13.1% in April 2024, down from 14.2% in April 2023. This gap is wider due to larger proportion of women working part-time.

The data showed the gender pay gap was larger among higher earners.

It also found there is a larger gap between men and women over 40 years of age, compared with the gap for younger workers.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The gender pay gap is closing at a snail’s pace. At this rate it will still take 16 years to close.

“We need bolder action, so that we don’t consign another generation of women to pay inequality.

“We desperately need more flexible, affordable and accessible childcare for all families, that works around shifts, weekend work and irregular working patterns.”