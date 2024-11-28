UK finance watchdog softens ‘name and shame’ plans after City pressure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK’s financial watchdog has agreed to water down proposals to “name and shame” firms it is investigating, after facing pressure from the City.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it is making changes, having “heard the strength of feedback” on its original plans.

Firms will now be given 10 days’ notice before any announcement is made, rather than the one day previously suggested.

The FCA will also consider whether publicising an investigation has a “potential negative impact” on the firm in question.

The proposals, unveiled earlier this year, involved the regulator announcing when it has opened enforcement investigations into financial firms, which it currently only does in very limited cases.

It would mean “naming and shaming” the companies being probed, regardless of whether or not it decides there has been misconduct or a breach of rules.

The move prompted a widespread backlash earlier this year, including from former chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who warned the watchdog to reconsider its plans over fears it could damage the UK’s standing internationally.

We have heard the strength of feedback to our original proposals, and we are making changes as a result Therese Chambers, Financial Conduct Authority

Several trade bodies, including the City of London Corporation and Pimfa (the Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association), also raised concerns that making investigations public could have a damaging effect on firms, their staff and customers, before any conclusions are reached.

The FCA said the revised proposals will see a very small number of additional investigations into regulated firms being announced.

That is partly because it will now have to consider whether publishing details would have a serious market impact, cause financial instability, or affect public confidence in the financial system.

It will also consider whether it would have a negative effect on the firm’s staff, its customers and investors.

The longer notice period will give companies more time to consider making their own announcement in response, the FCA added.

Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said: “We have heard the strength of feedback to our original proposals, and we are making changes as a result.

“We hope the greater detail published today supports the further engagement we hope to have on the proposals, before we make any final decisions.”