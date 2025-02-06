UK firms are raising prices even before trade tariffs come into force

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly four in ten UK businesses are hiking prices in response to the threat of tariff hikes as fears grow over a global trade war kicked off by US President Donald Trump, according to a survey.

A poll of 1,500 businesses by banking giant HSBC found 39 per cent are increasing prices in anticipation of higher tariffs.

It also revealed that half of firms are shifting their export markets to countries with lower trade barriers in an effort to side-step the worst of the hit from any trade war.

Firms are also planning to adapt their supply chains to weather the storm, with 41 per cent saying they will diversify and almost a third (31 per cent) looking to bring the chain back in-house, while 41 per cent said they would expand the products and services they sell to help offset any hit.

The results of the survey, which was conducted in November for the bank’s going global for growth report, comes as Mr Trump fired his opening shots over the weekend by slapping 25 per cent trade tariffs against Canada and Mexico, and 10 per cent on Chinese imports.

Canada was quick to announce plans for retaliation, though Mr Trump announced a month-long pause before the tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico come into effect.

But with no sign of a truce with China, the trade war between the pair has since begun in earnest, with Beijing responding with a broad package of economic measures targeting the US.

Mr Trump also warned the European Union would be next, sending stock markets sharply lower on Monday.

He said a deal “can be worked out” with Britain, despite claiming the UK was “out of line”.

A number of firms and manufacturers are bracing for a financial hit from the trade war.

Johnnie Walker and Guinness maker Diageo cautioned earlier this week that Mr Trump’s proposed US tariffs could deal a $200m (£161m) blow to profits. The London-listed spirits giant also scrapped a key sales target because of growing uncertainty linked to the tariffs and volatile consumer demand.

( Getty Images for National Board )

Beauty firm Estee Lauder also this week revealed it is ramping up job cuts – to as many as 7,000 worldwide – to save more in costs, which it said is partly down to concerns over possible tariff increases.

While firms are hiking prices and taking action ahead of a tariff impact, the HSBC survey showed only 15 per cent said they would reduce their overseas trading activity.

Stuart Tait, head of commercial banking at HSBC UK, said: “Far from retreating to more cautious positions, our report highlights how growing businesses remain as ambitious as ever and are adapting to changes as they arise.

“Businesses are finding creative ways to ensure they continue to trade overseas successfully, whether that’s looking to different international markets or diversifying their supply chains.”

The survey showed that despite Brexit, the EU remains the most popular for UK firms to buy and sell goods and services overseas, targeted by 72 per cent of international companies, although this is down from 84 per cent in 2023.

The US is next, where 57 per cent of UK-based international businesses are active, followed by Canada (40 per cent), China (34 per cent) and the Middle East and North Africa (28 per cent).

Minister for services, small business and exports Gareth Thomas said: “It’s great to see so many British businesses trading internationally and seeking out new markets, with more aspiring to.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to help them grow and increase their footprint around the world by removing barriers to trade and striking deals with global trading partners.”