UK ‘can and must’ grow aviation while protecting the environment, minister says

The UK “can and must” boost aviation at the same time as protecting the environment, the Transport Secretary has claimed.

Heidi Alexander said she will “never accept” that the issues compete against each other.

The Cabinet minister made the comments ahead of her April 3 deadline for deciding if Luton airport can expand.

Last month she announced she is prepared to support Gatwick’s second runway plan if the project is adjusted, while the Government has also given its backing for Heathrow expansion.

In a speech at the annual dinner of trade association AirportsUK on Tuesday night, Mr Alexander said: “I will never accept the false trade-off that pits growing aviation against protecting our environment.

“I honestly believe we can and must do both.”

Ms Alexander said some major airports are “bursting at the seams” because capacity issues in the South East were “long-ignored” and “too many people stuck their heads in the sand”.

She continued: “My job has to be balancing the economic benefits of expansion with our social and environmental commitments.

“That underpinned my announcement a few weeks ago on Gatwick, where I set a clear path for expansion if certain conditions are met.

“And, of course, I’ll be making an announcement on Luton very shortly.”

Heathrow has said it will submit detailed plans for a third runway to the Government in the summer.

Ms Alexander announced last month that she will approve Gatwick’s bid to bring its emergency second runway into routine use if it makes adjustments relating to issues such as noise mitigation and the proportion of passengers who will travel by public transport.

Luton airport’s proposal would involve expanding the single-runway airport’s current terminal and constructing a second terminal.

It would also require extending the Dart rail link to the second terminal, new taxiways – which connect the runway to terminals, hangars and other facilities – and parking facilities.