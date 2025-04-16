Two thirds say gambling advertising is ‘everywhere’, charity finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost two thirds of people say that gambling advertising is “everywhere” as a charity called for a national conversation to help those suffering harm.

GambleAware urged people to “open up” after a survey suggested 67% of the public believe there is still stigma around gambling harms, and warned that anyone could be at risk – including children.

It unveiled an installation unveiled at Westfield London featuring 85,000 poker chips – one for each child aged 11-17 in Britain currently experiencing gambling harm.

A study for the charity found that 31% of people recalled seeing their first gambling advert before the age of 17, and 62% saying that gambling advertising is “everywhere”.

The charity, alongside partners Nationwide, the Football Supporters’ Association, the National Gambling Support Network and 20 more national organisations, is calling for a national conversation to reduce the stigma around gambling harm that is holding people back from seeking help.

Research from the charity has found that more than a quarter (28%) of those who experience problems with gambling hide their activities from their family and friends, and a quarter (24%) who are experiencing the most serious harm do not seek support due to feelings of shame or embarrassment.

Zoe Osmond, chief executive of GambleAware, said: “Now is the time to have a national conversation about gambling harm. Only by encouraging an open dialogue can we empower people to seek the support they need without judgment.

“Our daily lives are inundated with gambling advertising and marketing, normalising what is a risky activity which can have a huge negative effect on people’s lives, even children. This installation representing the 85,000 children affected aims to shine a light on this pressing issue and encourage meaningful dialogue.”

GambleAware is calling for stricter restrictions on gambling advertising, saying the addictive nature of gambling products and advertising combined with the ubiquity of gambling advertising meant anyone could be at risk of harm.

Kathryn Townsend, Nationwide’s head of customer vulnerability, said: “While gambling can be an enjoyable activity for many, excessive or problem gambling can have negative impacts.

“It’s important that those experiencing gambling harm know that support is available without judgment, and that is why we support GambleAware’s ongoing Stigma prevention campaign.

“We have worked hard to better equip our colleagues to support customers and made a conscious decision to offer a gambling block with a 72-hour cooling off period to help people make decisions that are right for them.

“However, greater collaboration amongst industry, government and charities is essential to truly tackle financial harm caused by excessive or problem gambling.”

Minister for gambling Baroness Twycross said: “The stigma surrounding harmful gambling can prevent those in need from seeking vital support, so we welcome this important campaign from GambleAware.

“We have now introduced a statutory levy on gambling profits which will raise around £100 million each year to fund research, prevention and treatment, further encouraging the public conversation around gambling harm.

“While most people gamble safely, we recognise the impact harmful gambling can have. That is why we are further strengthening protections for those at risk, implementing a stake limit on online slots and stricter rules on gambling marketing.”

A Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) spokesman said: “BGC members take a zero tolerance approach to betting by children.

“According to a 2024 Gambling Commission report, the most popular forms of betting by children are legal arcade games like penny-pusher and claw-grab machines, bets between friends or family, and playing cards for money – not with BGC members.

“Advertising must comply with strict guidelines and safer gambling messaging, which promotes safer gambling tools and signposts help to those concerned about their betting, is regularly and prominently displayed.

“The 2022 Young People and Gambling Survey found that the National Lottery was the most recognised gambling brand among 11 to 16-year-olds.”

“BGC members and licensed operators have voluntarily contributed over £170m over the last four years to tackle problem gambling and gambling related harm, via a voluntary levy system, including £50m in 2024, funding an independent network of charities currently caring for 85 per cent of all problem gamblers receiving treatment in Britain.

“This money is allocated independently of industry, the majority of which is managed by the independent charity GambleAware.”

GambleAware is urging anyone who is concerned about how gambling makes them feel to search its website for advice, tools and support.

Anyone worried about their gambling or someone else’s can call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 24/7 for free, confidential advice, tools, and support.

YouGov surveyed 3,058 adults and 750 people who gamble between February 13 and 26.