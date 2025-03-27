Trade Secretary refuses to rule out cutting digital tax as US tariffs loom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trade Secretary has declined to rule out changing taxes on major tech firms in exchange for exemptions from US tariffs, but insisted they would pay “a fair amount of tax”.

Media reports have suggested the Government is considering changes to the digital services tax (DST) as it scrambles to head off the wide-ranging tariffs Donald Trump is expected to introduce as early as next week.

The tax imposes a 2% levy on tech firms, including US giants such as Amazon owned by supporters of Mr Trump, and brings in about £800 million a year.

Although on Wednesday the Chancellor said the Government’s view on the tax had not changed, Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds suggested on Thursday that ministers were willing to discuss the issue with their US counterparts.

Speaking at a trade conference hosted by Chatham House, Mr Reynolds said: “We have always been of the view as a country that this has to be something ideally agreed on an international basis, but it’s not that DST has been put in place as something that can never change or we can never have a conversation about it.”

Insisting that the Government was “committed to making sure tech companies pay a fair amount of tax in the UK”, he added that the US had expressed “concerns about the specific structure of that”, but said it was not “a major part of the conversation” on tariffs.

DST was introduced in 2020 in what was intended as a temporary move prior to an international agreement on digital taxation.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats urged the Government to rule out cutting or abolishing the tax, with deputy leader Daisy Cooper saying it would be “unforgiveable if the Government goes ahead with cutting taxes for US tech barons to appease (Elon) Musk and Trump”.

Arguing that scrapping the tax would cost £5 billion over the next five years, she added: “Ministers need to confirm that they won’t bow down to Trump’s threats, and that instead the UK will stand strong with our allies in Europe and the Commonwealth.

“That means the Chancellor needs to categorically rule out cutting the digital services tax in any way.”

Mr Trump announced 25% tariffs on car imports to the US on Wednesday night, due to come in on April 2 when he is also reported to be planning to impose a series of other tariffs.

The Government has said talks are still ongoing as the UK attempts to secure exemptions from the tariffs, which the Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast could knock as much as 1% off GDP.