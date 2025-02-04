Ticketmaster does not use dynamic pricing, boss tells MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ticketmaster has denied it uses so-called dynamic pricing as it was quizzed by MPs investigating concerns that consumers are paying inflated amounts to secure tickets.

Andrew Parsons, Ticketmaster’s UK managing director, said told the Business and Trade Committee that the price of tickets on the site “is the price that the artist has worked with us to determine is the price that they want it to be set”.

Asked if Ticketmaster was “ripping off fans who just want to go and see the shows they love”, Mr Parsons replied: “I don’t believe so, no.”

He told the committee: “We work closely with event organisers to be able to sell tickets at the prices that they’ve determined in advance and after lots of consideration and lots of thought.

The price that you see on our website, when they are made available for sale, is the price that the artist has worked with us to determine is the price that they want it to be set Andrew Parsons, Ticketmaster UK

“A lot of thought goes into it, and I think that in the main they are very fairly priced.”

Mr Parsons was further questioned by committee chairman Liam Byrne about a BBC investigation into Ticketmaster’s pricing for a Harry Styles tour, and one fan “who said they’d been enticed on to buy a ticket for £155” but when they got to the checkout “the price per ticket had gone up to something like £386”.

Mr Byrne said: “That’s the same sin that you’re criticising the scalpers for. It’s a blatant switch isn’t it?”

Mr Parsons said: “I don’t think it is. We don’t advertise prices in advance, typically. The price that you see on our website, when they are made available for sale, is the price that the artist has worked with us to determine is the price that they want it to be set.”

Mr Byrne replied: “How does it go up once you get to put your credit card in then?”

Mr Parsons said: “Well, it doesn’t. Maybe it would be useful to talk about how our platform does work.

“It didn’t change. I’m happy to explain to you how and why. Many instances where dynamic pricing has been referred to … relate to technology which is in some way reacting to market, surging on demand, driving tickets up relative to the amounts of traffic that there might be on the site.

“We can be quite clear that is not how the Ticketmaster website operates. We don’t change prices in any automated or algorithmic way. Prices are set in advance with event organisers and their teams at the prices that they want them to be made available.

“I think in certain instances, because of that fact some of the cheaper tickets which may be available will inevitably sell through most quickly, meaning the tickets fans see at a later point will be at a higher price, which can give the illusion that those tickets have changed price.

“But they have not, we can be very clear that there’s no technology that’s driving any price change, and the price that you see on the Ticketmaster website is the price that the event organiser wanted that to be, including all fees, and that’s the only price that we will ever display.”

It does seem on the face of the evidence that prices have been changing quite a lot over the course of the process Liam Byrne

Mr Byrne gave further examples of, including Paul McCartney’s recent Got Back tour, with tickets originally billed at between £30.95 and £182.95 for standard options but fans sharing screenshots of prices up to £429 to £592 for his show on December 15.

He also mentioned Lana del Rey’s tour, where 90% of tickets had a fixed price of between £70 and £162.50, but 10% of inventory was sold at “platinum level” where prices were two and half times the face value, while other reports said standing tickets sold for as much as £400.

Mr Byrne said: “Again, it does seem on the face of the evidence that prices have been changing quite a lot over the course of the process.”

Mr Parsons said: “The range of pricing is familiar to me. I’m quite sure that that’s right. The point I’m trying to make is that those prices haven’t changed, there’s no technology-driven change to those prices.

“They are the prices to which humans have agreed to. It’s not a computer or a bot behind it.”

Ticketmaster had initially rejected an invitation to appear before the committee while it is being investigated over Oasis ticket sales.

The company said it would not be able to adequately answer questions while the competition watchdog’s investigation into whether dynamic pricing was used in the sale of Oasis tickets is ongoing.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating Ticketmaster over Oasis ticket sales after fans reported being shocked by standard tickets for the band’s reunion tour more than doubling in price.

It is looking into whether dynamic pricing may have been used and whether consumer protection law was breached.