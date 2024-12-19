Thames Water fined £18m over dividends but granted 35% bills hike by 2030

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Thames Water is to be allowed to hike consumer bills by 35% by 2030 following a decision by the industry regulator, as it was also handed an £18.2 million fine for paying “unjustified” dividends to shareholders.

The average annual bill will rise to £588 by 2030, Ofwat said, £152 more than current levels of £436 a year.

Ofwat said the lion’s share of that increase, about £108 of the £152, will come in the 2025-2026 financial year.

The ruling falls well short of the 59% Thames Water had said it needed in the run-up to the decision, as the embattled water company tries to negotiate a bailout.

We will take action against companies who take money out of these businesses, where performance does not merit it Ofwat chief executive David Black

The company, which serves about 16 million people in London and the South East, is in the grip of a funding crisis and needs a £3 billion loan from creditors to keep operating beyond March.

Ofwat said the £18.2 million fine was for paying £158.3 million in dividends to shareholders which it said were not justified.

The regulator said it will claw back £131.3 million of the payments so it does not come out of customer bills.

Ofwat chief executive David Black said the penalty was “a clear warning to the whole sector”.

He added: “We will take action against companies who take money out of these businesses, where performance does not merit it.”

Thames Water is in more than £16 billion-worth of debt, and earlier this week held the first of several high court hearings over its proposed £3 billion bailout.

The cluster of investment firms that drew up the deal – including BlackRock, Abrdn and M&G – have said they need a sizeable increase in bills to make it happen.

It is unclear whether the 35% bills hike will be deemed enough for the bailout to go through, after the investors had also been in talks with Ofwat in recent weeks.

However, Thames Water will have the option to refer Ofwat’s decision to the Competition and Markets Authority.

That would kick off a fresh process which could see consumers wait months more to find out how much they will have to pay over the coming years.

Thames Water said it will tell customers how much more they will pay next year by early February.

The utility firm said that the “deliverability and investability” of Ofwat’s decision to allow bills to rise is “critical to the company’s future”.

“Given its importance and complexity, Thames Water will take time to review the determination in detail before making its response.

“The company will set out by early February the charges for customers that will apply from April 2025.

“These charges will reflect Ofwat’s final determination, and Thames Water remains committed to supporting those customers who need help with their bills.”

The company said bosses “remain focused on maintaining the stability of the business” as it seeks a £3 billion loan bailout from investors.