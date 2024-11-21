Thales under investigation in suspected bribery and corruption probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Serious Fraud Office has launched an investigation into French defence giant Thales for suspected bribery and corruption.

Authorities in the UK and France said they are carrying out a joint probe into the firm, which employs more than 7,000 staff in the UK.

Thales is one of the Government’s key defence contractors, and built hundreds of lightweight missiles which the UK sent to Ukraine in September.

It comes after police in France, the Netherlands and Spain searched the company’s offices in June, over suspicions of corruption linked to arms sales abroad, according to reports.

Investigators from the SFO and French authority Parquet National Financier have informed the company of the investigation, they said on Thursday.

Director of the Serious Fraud Office, Nick Ephgrave QPM, said: “Working collaboratively with our international partners is a crucial factor in the fight against international corruption and with this case I hope to reinforce the SFO and PNF’s long-standing relationship, built on mutual cooperation and shared success.

“We will together rigorously pursue every avenue in our investigation into these serious allegations.”

Thales specialises in defence electronics, and built the 650 so-called Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs) that the UK announced it would supply to Ukraine in September, in a £162 million order.

The lightweight weapons, manufactured at one of Thales’ plants in Belfast, are designed for short-range fire, and can hit targets up to about six kilometres away in the air and on the ground.

Thales also won a £1.8 billion UK defence contract in February, which will see it maintain the Royal Navy’s fleet of ships and submarines for the next 15 years.

A Thales spokesperson said: “Thales confirms that the SFO and the PNF have commenced an investigation in relation to four of its entities in France and the UK.

“Thales is co-operating with the PNF in France and the SFO in the UK. The group complies with all national and international regulations.

“As the investigation is ongoing, Thales will not comment further.”