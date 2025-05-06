Tesla sales plummet across UK amid backlash to Elon Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesla's new car sales in Britain experienced a significant downturn in April, plummeting 62 per cent compared to the same month last year, according to data from research group New AutoMotive.

This marks the lowest sales figure for the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer in over two years, even as overall demand for EVs continues to rise.

This decline is not unique to Britain. April also saw Tesla's sales slump to multi-year lows in several other key European markets.

The automaker is gearing up to launch a revamped Model Y, widely seen as a strategic move to combat increasing competition from European and Chinese EV brands.

While Britain had previously resisted the downward trend affecting Tesla sales in Europe earlier this year, April's figures reveal a stark reversal.

Only 536 new Tesla vehicles were sold, a sharp drop from the 1,404 sold in April 2024. This resulted in a year-to-date EV market share of 9.3 per cent for the brand.

A protest outside a Tesla dealership in Park Royal in March ( EPA )

Tesla's website indicates that deliveries of the updated Model Y are expected to commence in June in Britain.

However, it will be several months before sales data can definitively reveal whether the revamped model has successfully recaptured consumer interest and boosted sales figures.

Tesla owner Elon Musk's closeness to US President Donald Trump and his embrace of far-right politics in Europe have led to protests against him and the company, as well as vandalism at its showrooms and charging stations across the US and Europe.

After the brand's first-quarter global sales and profit missed estimates, Mr Musk said two weeks ago he would cut back on the time he devotes to the Trump administration and spend more time running the company.

Overall battery-electric car registrations in Britain increased by 6.9 per cent in April, slowing from the previous month due to broader economic conditions, New AutoMotive said.

Volkswagen's battery-electric sales in Britain jumped 194 per cent to 2,314 vehicles in April, while registrations of China's BYD were up 311 per cent to 1,419 cars.