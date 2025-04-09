Talks continue to secure future of British Steel in Scunthorpe

Talks are continuing in a bid to secure the future of British Steel and prevent heavy job losses.
The Chinese owner of the Scunthorpe-based business plans to close the blast furnaces and switch to a greener form of production.
Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and officials met with the chief executives of Jingye and British Steel on Wednesday for discussions on steelmaking in Scunthorpe.
A statement said: “Both sides welcomed continued cooperation in talks to find a way forward.
“The UK Government thanked Jingye for their respect for the workforce during this process, and work continues at pace to find a resolution.”