Talks continue to secure future of British Steel in Scunthorpe

The Business Secretary has held meetings with the Chinese owner.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 09 April 2025 14:08 EDT
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds attended the talks (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds attended the talks (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Talks are continuing in a bid to secure the future of British Steel and prevent heavy job losses.

The Chinese owner of the Scunthorpe-based business plans to close the blast furnaces and switch to a greener form of production.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and officials met with the chief executives of Jingye and British Steel on Wednesday for discussions on steelmaking in Scunthorpe.

A statement said: “Both sides welcomed continued cooperation in talks to find a way forward.

“The UK Government thanked Jingye for their respect for the workforce during this process, and work continues at pace to find a resolution.”

