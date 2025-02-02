Starmer to urge European chiefs to bear down on Russia at EU meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe must bear down on Vladimir Putin’s Russia as its economy falters in the wake of sanctions, Sir Keir Starmer will tell EU chiefs when he meets them on Monday.

The Prime Minister will meet European Council leaders as he continues efforts to “reset” Britain’s relationship with the trade bloc.

At a meeting in Belgium, focused on defence co-operation, Sir Keir will urge the UK’s nearest allies to step up their support for Ukraine amid scepticism from the US about aid for the war-torn country.

He will also meet Nato secretary general Mark Rutte at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.

Sir Keir is, however, facing calls to use the gathering as a chance to kick off talks on a new customs union with the EU.

Ahead of the meeting, the Prime Minister said: “We need to see all allies stepping up – particularly in Europe.

“(US) President (Donald) Trump has threatened more sanctions on Russia and it’s clear that’s got (Russian President Vladimir) Putin rattled. We know that he’s worried about the state of the Russian economy.

“I’m here to work with our European partners on keeping up the pressure, targeting the energy revenues and the companies supplying his missile factories to crush Putin’s war machine.

“Because ultimately, alongside our military support, that is what will bring peace closer.”

Some 2,100 Russian individuals and entities have been sanctioned by the UK, the majority since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Sanctions on more than 100 ships for transporting Russian energy, including 93 oil tankers, has had an impact on Russia’s oil industry and damaged its economy.

Sir Keir will urge Europe to keep up pressure on Russia and continue providing aid to Ukraine, all while Donald Trump has proved increasingly critical of Kyiv and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky since he returned to power.

The US president has recently said his administration has held “very serious” discussions with Moscow about drawing the conflict to an end.

He has also announced a series of trade tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China.

The US’s biggest trading partners have all signalled they plan to retaliate, sparking fears of a global trade war.

Amid the risk of worldwide economic turmoil, the Prime Minister faced calls from the Liberal Democrats to kickstart talks for a customs union with the EU when he meets European leaders.

“My challenge to Keir Starmer today is to go to Brussels tomorrow and open negotiations for an EU-UK customs union,” Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

The path towards a deal could start with the UK joining the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean (PEM) Convention, an agreement which allows for tariff-free movement of some goods across the continent, Sir Ed said.

He suggested a full EU-UK customs union could be reached “at the latest by 2030”.

The Prime Minister rejected the suggestion as Brexit was “settled”, but added he hoped the EU had seen a “manifest difference” in relations since he took office.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith told Sky News that Sir Keir “should be rediverting his plane” to Washington DC, to reach a trade deal with the US.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge, meanwhile, urged the Prime Minister to ensure Nato remains the “cornerstone” of European defence.

The commitment is among five “tests” the Tories have set for Sir Keir, and they claim he will signal he is willing to “undo” Brexit if he fails to meet them.

Mr Cartlidge said: “Nato must remain the cornerstone of European defence – and there must be no compromise on this from Labour or any drift into an EU defence pact that undermines Nato, which is why we’ve set out five tests to make sure the Government stays focused in any discussions with Brussels and does not undermine the freedoms of Brexit.

“Boosting our defence spending and encouraging Nato allies to do the same would send the most powerful signal to Putin that our collective resolve is undimmed.”