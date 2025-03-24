Starmer and Trump spoke about progress on economic deal on Sunday – No 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump spoke about progress on an economic deal between the UK and US, amid reports that a tax on tech giants could be slashed and as the Government eyes up cuts at the spring statement.

The Prime Minister spoke with the US president about the agreement on Sunday night, Sir Keir’s official spokesman said.

Media reports have suggested Britain could slash the digital services tax – a levy on big tech companies – in order to stave off American tariffs.

Reports that the tax could be slashed or abolished come as Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to announce spending cuts for some Government departments in her spring statement on Wednesday, after having made cuts to welfare which have proved unpopular with Labour backbenchers.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman would not be drawn on whether slashing the digital services tax was part of Sir Keir’s discussions with Mr Trump, and insisted the Government would only strike a deal “in the national interest”.

Meanwhile, Ms Reeves said she does not “recognise” reports ministers may means-test free school meals as part of the cost-cutting drive across Government and insisted the digital services tax was “hugely important”.

Asked whether digital services tax would be scrapped, the PM’s spokesman told reporters: “Firstly, just taking a step back, the UK is working with the United States on an economic prosperity deal, building on our shared strength of that commitment to economic security.

“As part of those discussions, the Prime Minister and President Trump discussed progress made in those discussions last night.

“The UK will only do a deal in the national interest, which reflects this Government’s mandate to deliver economic stability for British people.”

Ms Reeves, meanwhile, described the 2% tax on social media companies, search engines and digital marketplaces as “hugely important”, adding that it brings in around £800 million a year.

“So, we will continue to make sure that businesses pay their fair share of tax, including businesses in the digital sector,” the Chancellor told broadcasters.