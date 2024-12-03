SSP sees profits jump but flags Budget cost ‘headwinds’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Upper Crust owner SSP Group has revealed annual profits jumped by more than a third and said it expects further growth across the UK despite soaring wage costs due to recent Budget measures.

The group, which runs food outlets at travel locations such as airports and train stations, reported pre-tax profits up 35% to £118.6 million in the year to September 30 as it was boosted by a buoyant global travel market.

Sales jumped 9% worldwide on a like-for-like basis despite a “disappointing” performance in continental Europe, with trading hit by factors including train strikes.

Operating profits in continental Europe plunged 49% to £18 million.

SSP has strong fundamentals and benefits from the global travel market’s sustained long-term growth trends Patrick Coveney, SSP

The group flagged UK “cost headwinds” in the second half of its new financial year ahead of the Government’s move to increase employers’ national insurance contributions (NICs) and the minimum wage, both taking effect from next April.

But it said it still expects “further growth and margin progression” in the UK despite the higher costs.

It said it had already seen solid sales growth in the new financial year so far, with group like-for-like sales up 5% over the first eight weeks.

Patrick Coveney, chief executive of SSP Group, said: “SSP has strong fundamentals and benefits from the global travel market’s sustained long-term growth trends.”

He added: “In continental Europe, we are accelerating our profit recovery plan, in particular by building returns from the significant number of recently renewed and extended contracts.

“Across the wider group, our priorities remain on sharpening our performance culture to drive profitable growth and returns, so as to unlock the full potential of SSP.”