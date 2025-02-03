Speedy Hire blames economic downturn as it warns over weaker profits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Speedy Hire has warned that profits for the year will be weaker than previously expected, blaming an economic downturn affecting firms.

The tools and equipment hire company said it has been knocked by a slowdown in demand so far in 2025.

It told shareholders on Monday that positive momentum towards the end of 2024 was “negatively impacted by the widely reported economic downturn”.

“This has resulted in a slower post-December shutdown recovery across the majority of our customer base,” the company added.

With the challenging start to our final quarter and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, the board expects lower than anticipated profitability for the full year Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire also revealed it is facing an impact from delays to Network Rail projects in recent months.

The firm said: “With the challenging start to our final quarter and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, the board expects lower than anticipated profitability for the full year.”

Recent weakness came after “promising” year-on-year growth in the three months to December, with revenues for December up 5%.

It added that it made progress with its trade and retail proposition over the last quarter of 2024 as secured new “trading relationships”.

However, it said it is taking longer to build up the expected levels of hire revenues in the division. It said it now expects to achieve this in the next financial year.

Nevertheless, bosses are optimistic that the business will benefit in the long term from increased government spending on infrastructure projects.

Speedy Hire saw its net debt for the 10 months to January 31 increase to around £123 million, from £113 million a year earlier, after higher investment due to new contracts.

However, it said higher debt levels mean the company will face a higher-than-expected interest charge for the current financial year.