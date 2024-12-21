Southern Water pledges £9.7m compensation after Hampshire outage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Southern Water is to give £9.7 million in compensation after 58,000 households in Hampshire went without supplies for nearly two days.

The issues began on Wednesday morning, when homes and businesses as well as hospitals in Southampton, Romsey, Eastleigh, Totton and parts of the New Forest experienced a loss of water or low pressure.

The fault at Testwood water supply works was fixed on Thursday but supplies were not fully returned to all households until Friday after the storage reservoirs had refilled.

The disruption came as households served by Southern Water discovered their bills would see the highest increase in the country.

Southern Water’s chief executive officer Lawrence Gosden has apologised and pledged the compensation for residents as well as to invest £250 million over the next seven years to upgrade the Testwood site.

In a statement, Mr Gosden said: “I want to apologise personally to the community in Hampshire following the water supply interruption this week, for the huge disruption and inconvenience it caused so many people so close to Christmas.

“The community served by the Testwood water works has suffered similar interruptions before, and so what happened this week is a repeat for many who live in the area. I understand how disruptive and infuriating this was for all those affected, and I’m very sorry.

“It was the single biggest water supply incident in our company’s history.”

Mr Gosden said the company had “failed” in its response to the incident by initially not providing enough water bottle stations and “poorly serving” those on the priority services register.

He added that the company would review the incident but could not rule out future problems because of the “ageing infrastructure” which needed to be modernised.

He said: “This badly-needed investment is now coming and is the main reason customer bills are going to rise significantly over the next five years.”