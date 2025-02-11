Sky unveils second generation Sky Glass TV promising ‘better picture and sound’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sky has unveiled the second generation of its Sky Glass TV, promising a “brighter picture and more cinematic sound” on the new device.

First announced in 2021, Sky Glass is the firm’s own TV and the only one of its kind that does not require a Sky dish or box, as they are built into the TV and it streams all channels and content over WiFi.

The media giant said the Sky Glass Gen 2 had a 4K resolution Quantum Dot display as well as an enhanced Dolby Atmos sound system comprised of seven speakers, including a built-in soundbar and dual subwoofer.

Like the first generation device, it includes the firm’s smart TV interface, now known as Sky OS, which can learn what viewers enjoy watching and highlight relevant content more quickly, as well as enable them to create curated playlists of shows and control the TV using their voice.

The TV comes in three sizes – 43, 55, and 65 inches – and Sky confirmed it would be available to buy from Wednesday, starting from £14 a month.

Sky also confirmed that a new, cheaper version of the device, called Sky Glass Air, would also be launched later this year.

Fraser Stirling, global chief product officer for Sky and Comcast, said: “We built Sky Glass as a brilliantly simple way for people to watch TV, making it easier to find the things they love from Sky and streaming apps.

“The new Sky Glass Gen 2 gives people our best TV experience yet, with a brighter picture and even more cinematic sound, and with flexible ways to buy it, it’s more affordable than ever to get Sky TV.”