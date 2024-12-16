Shopping and Roblox named among most popular Apple App Store downloads of 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Shopping apps from Temu and Shein have been named among the most downloaded free iPhone apps of the year in the UK from the Apple App Store.

The tech giant has published its annual lists of the most popular app downloads, which also named puzzle game Block Blast! as the most downloaded free game on the iPhone.

Another shopping app, second-hand marketplace Vinted, was the fourth-most downloaded free iPhone app of the year, just behind Meta’s X rival Threads.

The app for AI chatbot ChatGPT was fifth in that list, ahead of TikTok, the Tesco app, WhatsApp, Google and the Microsoft Authenticator app – used by any businesses to allow staff to remotely sign in to work apps such as Microsoft Teams.

On the iPad, gaming and creativity platform Roblox was named the most downloaded free game of the year, ahead of Block Blast!, with the top paid iPad app being art app Procreate.

The most popular free iPad app list was dominated by streaming services, with Disney+ topping the list ahead of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, while BBC iPlayer and ITVX also made the top 10.

Like in previous years, apps to help users practise for their driving theory test were again popular with iPhone and iPad users, with the Driving Theory Test 4in 1 Kit app, and the Official DVSA Theory Test Kit featuring at the top of the most downloaded paid for iPhone apps list.

Both apps also appeared in the top 10 most downloaded paid iPad apps.