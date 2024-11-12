Scottish Government must follow Chancellor and extend rates relief – Sarwar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ministers must follow the UK Government and extend rates relief for businesses in Scotland, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader said the Scottish Government “must not short-change Scottish business”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves extended the 40% rates relief for retail, hospitality and leisure firms in last month’s Budget.

Mr Sarwar has urged the Scottish Government to follow suit and extend the tax break north of the border.

The Fraser of Allander Institute has estimated it will cost £220 million to replicate this policy in Scotland.

Scottish Labour urged ministers in Edinburgh to “support Scotland’s high streets”.

Mr Sarwar said: “For too long businesses in Scotland have been forced to pay the price for the SNP’s financial and economic failure.

“Now that the UK Labour Government has ended the era of Tory austerity and delivered a record block grant for Scotland, the SNP has no excuses.

“Labour is protecting retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, which are so important to our economy and our communities.

“The SNP must match this level of ambition and pledge not to short-change Scottish businesses in a desperate bid to fill its budget black hole for another year.”

The Scottish Labour leader said he wanted to see “wholesale reform” of non-domestic rates in Scotland.

The business rates system in Scotland is not fit for purpose as it stands – we need a new direction Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

That would include proposals to increase the rates applied to large distribution warehouses to ensure a level playing field between high street retailers and online giants.

He went on: “The business rates system in Scotland is not fit for purpose as it stands – we need a new direction.

“The SNP must support Scotland’s high streets by passing on rates relief this year and set out a long-term plan to reform rates so they better support local economies.

“Scotland’s economy has been held back for too long by this out-of-touch and incompetent SNP government – but Labour will back businesses and boost growth.”

Finance Secretary Shona Robison said: “The 2024-25 Scottish Budget delivers a competitive non-domestic rates regime including the lowest poundage in the UK for the sixth year in a row, and a package of reliefs worth an estimated £685 million.

“Our small business bonus scheme remains the most generous of its kind in the UK.

“Decisions on non-domestic rates for next year will be considered in the context of the Scottish Budget 2025-26.”