Sarwar accused of ‘face-saving’ after ‘radio silence’ on Grangemouth closure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Labour leader has been accused of conducting a “face-saving exercise” after he said not enough has been done to stop the closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery.

The Unite union said Anas Sarwar’s comments came after redundancy notices had already been served to workers.

Unite’s Scottish secretary, Derek Thomson, claimed there have been “radio silence” from Mr Sarwar on the closure of the refinery.

The Scottish Labour leader told BBC Scotland on Monday there has been “nowhere near enough progress” on supporting workers at the plant near Falkirk.

“Where we are right now is not good enough,” he said.

“We need to see more progress and we need to see a stronger response going into the future.”

Mr Sarwar said the UK Government is “looking robustly” at a future for the site, adding: “Where we are now, there has been some progress but nowhere near enough progress, and I keep pressing that case.”

Mr Thompson said the Scottish Labour leader’s comments have come too late.

He told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Tuesday: “We welcome the comments by Anas Sarwar that nowhere near enough progress has been done to support the refinery workers but the reality is these words have come far too late and it follows the redundancy notices being issued last week.

“It appears to me to be nothing more than a face-saving exercise by Anas because the elections are coming up and there has been radio silence by the leadership of the Scottish Labour Party so far.”

Earlier this month, redundancy letters were sent out to staff, with some 65 of around 500 jobs expected to be retained.

It was announced last year that the central Scotland facility would close and transition to become an import terminal, as Petroineos reported massive losses at the refinery.

A £1.5 million report into the feasibility of Grangemouth becoming a low-carbon energy hub is due to be published by the end of the month.

Mr Thompson said Labour could have “absolutely” done more to protect job losses at the site.

He called on every politician to step up and call for an immediate suspension of the closure plans.

The trade unionist also urged the Scottish Government to do more to help “devastated” workers.

We really need the politicians now to get up, stand up and protect and save jobs in Scotland Unite Scottish secretary Derek Thomson

He said First Minister John Swinney had been presented with a plan for the future of the refinery but that had been met with “radio silence”.

“We really need politicians now to get up, stand up and protect and save jobs in Scotland,” he said.

The Scottish Government and the Scottish Labour Party have been approached for comment.