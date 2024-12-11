RMT to call strike ‘if needs be’ over proposed cuts to rail ticket office hours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A union official has said there will be strike action “if needs be” over proposals to cut ticket office opening hours on Scotland’s railways.

ScotRail announced plans in October to reduce the hours at 54 ticket offices, saying data showed the vast majority of travellers now buy tickets online.

John Leach, assistant general secretary at the RMT union, labelled the plans a “disaster” and said ticket offices are necessary for passenger safety and to ensure the railways are accessible.

Speaking at a protest against the plans outside the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Leach said there is a “public need” for staffed ticket offices.

“The public want a fully staffed, accessible railway, for safety,” he said.

They are about every station having a hub, a focal point, a beacon of light where people know there will be staff available John Leach, RMT union

“Women and girls’ safety, anti-social behaviour, disorder on the railway all means you need a properly staffed railway.

“Ticket offices are of course not just about ticket sales.

“They are about every station having a hub, a focal point, a beacon of light where people know there will be staff available to deal with ticketing issues, but also to deal with emergencies, accidents, disabled access, inquiries, and things like that.”

This was echoed by Maryam Eslamdoust, general secretary of the TSSA union, which represents ticket office workers.

“Railway ticket offices are far more than just selling points – they are vital for ensuring the safety of women, girls, and other vulnerable passengers,” she said.

“They provide a lifeline for pensioners, people with disabilities, and those with learning difficulties, making the railways accessible and secure for everyone.

“ScotRail ticket offices must remain fully open, with no reduction in hours.”

Mr Leach said his union had “very constructive” conversations with MSPs about the plans.

He said he now hopes to persuade Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop to “overrule the decision and tell ScotRail ‘just don’t go there'”.

He said he will seek to convince her that the data provided by ScotRail justifying the cuts was “inaccurate”, and needed to be presented in “much more detailed ways”.

He added similar cuts proposed south of the border last year had been “abandoned” in the face of “universal public opposition”.

He continued: “They abandoned that and let’s hope that we don’t have to do what we did there to make that point, which is go on strike.

“But if needs be we’ll have to do that, but we don’t want to do that.

“Why would we do that? We want to come to work and keep the trains moving, keep the stations open and run in the normal way.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “ScotRail has given its assurances the information it has provided the public is correct.

“As has been stated repeatedly, no ticket offices will close and no jobs will be lost.

“While we recognise any union’s democratic right to represent its members, we would caution against any using any misleading claims that might cause unnecessary fear amongst those most affected by the changes currently being consulted on.”