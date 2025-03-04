Reeves promises to ‘fire up’ British defence industry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is to promise to cut red tape to make it easier for the Government to buy military equipment.

She will tell a manufacturing industry conference in London later on Tuesday that she wants to “fire up Britain’s industrial base” to step up arms production, claiming the issue has been “ducked and dodged” by governments for too long.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to increase defence spending to 2.5% of the size of the economy from April 2027, something the Chancellor believes will help create jobs and drive growth in the UK.

Ms Reeves will say: “I am proud of our manufacturing sector, and the opportunities that it creates for the future – bringing more jobs and growth to parts of the country that have been ignored.

“For too long politicians of all stripes have ducked and dodged the decisions needed to fire up Britain’s industrial base and unleash its potential to keep the country safe.

“We’re changing that by increasing defence spending and making defence a cornerstone of our industrial strategy to create jobs, drive growth and meet emerging global threats head on.”

Ministers will review “single source” contract rules that govern the majority of defence deals to incentivise faster delivery, learning lessons from the rapid procurement of arms for Ukraine.

Single source contracts are not open to competition for national security reasons or because there is only one specialist supplier available.

Because of that, they are subjected to stringent rules to ensure value for money and transparency.