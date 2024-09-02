REA Group considers making offer to buy Rightmove

Support truly

Australia’s REA Group has said it is mulling a takeover offer for Rightmove in a deal which could be worth about £4.36 billion.

REA Group, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, said in a statement on Monday that there are “clear similarities” between the companies, which have “highly aligned cultural values”.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Rightmove is the UK’s largest online real estate property portal and had a market value of £4.36 billion at Friday’s close.

REA Group said: “REA sees a transformational opportunity to apply its globally-leading capabilities and expertise to enhance customer and consumer value across the combined portfolio, and to create a global and diversified digital property company, with number one positions in Australia and the UK.

“There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer may be made.”

Founded in a garage in Melbourne, REA Group has become Australia’s largest property website with operations across the country as well as in India and south-east Asia.

According to its website, it employs more than 2,800 people.

Rightmove grew its revenue by around 10% to £364.3 million last year, while pre-tax profit rose 7.7% to £259.8 million.

Its shares have remained broadly stable over the last year despite a depressed property market causing fewer people to use Rightmove to house-hunt, as it grew its average income per advertiser by nearly 10%.

REA Group has until September 30 to make an offer or walk away now that it has publicly expressed an interest.

Rightmove has been approached for comment.