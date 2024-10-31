Rail supply workers on strike in dispute over union recognition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Workers at rail industry suppliers Unipart Rail went on strike on Thursday in a dispute over union recognition.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) at the company’s site in Crewe walked out for the day.

The RMT said the firm has derecognised the union and was threatening disciplinary action against workers going on strike.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Unipart Rail’s threats to dismiss our members for exercising their democratic right to strike are an outrage and a clear attack on all workers.

“Any attempt to victimise our members for standing up for their rights will be met with the full force of RMT’s legal and industrial strength.”

Unipart has said it has ended voluntary recognition for the RMT at the Crewe site affecting a “small number” of employees and continued to have a voluntary recognition agreement with another union.