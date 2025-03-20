Rachel Reeves not expected to make tax changes at spring statement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves is not expected to change taxes at next week’s spring statement, it is understood.

The Chancellor is set to deliver her statement next Wednesday, against the backdrop of a faltering economy and tighter headroom when it comes to the fiscal rules she set herself in October.

She will be responding to new forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, after the Bank of England reduced its forecasts for growth this year.

The growth figures, combined with higher-than-expected borrowing, were expected to put pressure on Ms Reeves to increase taxes or cut spending in order to meet the financial rules she set at the budget.

It is understood that changes to the tax regime are not expected next week.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had failed to repeat the Chancellor’s commitment not to extend the freeze on income tax thresholds ahead of next week’s statement.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch had asked him to affirm the pledge during Prime Minister’s Questions.

In the autumn budget, Ms Reeves decided not to extend the freeze on the thresholds at which people start to pay different rates of income tax.

Thresholds were initially frozen by the previous Conservative government until April 2028.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mrs Badenoch said: “The Chancellor promised a once-in-a-parliament budget, that she would not come back for more.

“And in that budget, she said there will be no extension of the freeze in income tax thresholds.

“Ahead of the emergency budget, will he repeat the commitment that she made?”

Sir Keir replied: “She’s got such pre-scripted questions she can’t actually adapt them to the answers that I’m giving.

“I think she now calls herself a Conservative realist. Well, I’m realistic about the Conservatives.

“The reality is they left open borders and she was the cheerleader. They crashed the economy, mortgages went through the roof. The NHS was left on its knees, and they hollowed out the armed forces.

“This Government has already delivered two million extra NHS appointments, 750 breakfast clubs, record returns of people who shouldn’t be here, and a fully funded increase in our defence spending. That is the difference that a Labour Government makes.”