Quiz: Full list of 23 store closures
The fashion chain has shut 23 stores after falling into administration.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
High street retailer Quiz has closed 23 stores after tumbling into insolvency.
It comes after the fashion chain was hit by a downturn in consumer demand, with disappointing sales over the key Christmas period.
The brand was bought in a pre-pack insolvency deal, which has seen new owners Orion save 42 of its shops.
However, administrators closed 23 shops in the UK and Ireland which were deemed “loss-making or unsustainable” by the new owner.
Here is the full list of shops which have now shut their doors:
Athlone, Athlone Town Centre shopping centreBrighton, Churchill SquareBristol, Cribbs CausewayDerry, Richmond shopping centreDoncaster, Frenchgate centreDundee, OvergateEnniskillen, Erneside shopping centreExeter, Princeshay shopping centreFalkirk, Howgate centreFareham, Whitley shopping centreGlasgow, Forge shopping centreGrimsby, Freshney PlaceLiverpool, South John StreetMaidstone, Fremlin WalkMilton Keynes, Silbury ArcadeMotherwell, Brandon Parade SouthNewbridge, Whitewater shopping centre,Peterborough, Queensgate shopping centrePreston, Friargate WalkSouthampton, Westquay Shopping ParadeSwansea, Queens ArcadeTallaght, The SquareTelford, Telford shopping centre