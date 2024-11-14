Pub group Young’s suffers £11m hit from Budget tax rises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pub chain Young’s expects to take an £11 million annual hit from a hike in employer taxes announced in the autumn Budget.

Chief executive Simon Dodd said the impact of a rise in employer national insurance payments, combined with an increase to the minimum wage, would result in “significant increased costs for our industry in the near term”.

He added: “We will work to see how we can mitigate these headwinds without passing on all the cost to our loyal customers.

“We would like to see certainty and delivery of real business rate reform which will benefit all hospitality businesses”

Young’s joins fellow pub group JD Wetherspoon in criticising the measures, announced by Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves, with the latter’s boss, Tim Martin, saying costs would jump “substantially” as a result.

It comes as Young’s reported higher half-year profit, helped by a bump in sales from the Euros football tournament over the summer.

Pre-tax profit for the half ending September 30 was £25.3 million, up 3.3% on the same period last year, while revenue rose 27.2% to £250 million.

Mr Dodd added that the company’s recent acquisition of the 55-pub-strong City Pub Group had been successful, but that summer weather had hampered business.

He said: “I am very pleased with our performance and the progress we have made during the period, which has been achieved despite some challenges.

“The weather was frustrating yet again, with a wet spring and limited periods of prolonged sunshine during the summer months, however, Euro 2024 and England’s successful run to the final, provided a welcome boost to drink sales with our pubs performing exceptionally well on match days”.