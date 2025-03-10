Pro-Palestine protesters spray red paint on insurance giant’s offices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pro-Palestine protesters have sprayed red paint on an insurance company’s offices in the City of London.

Members of protest group Palestine Action targeted Allianz Insurance offices in Gracechurch Street on Monday morning, scaling the building with a flag reading “Drop Elbit” and spraying the office with red paint.

The group has repeatedly targeted Allianz, which it claims has links to the Israeli-based defence firm Elbit Systems.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action said: “By providing insurance, Allianz is directly enabling the production of Israeli weapons in Britain which are ‘battle-tested’ on Palestinians.

“As all companies who work with Elbit should know by now, Palestine Action’s direct action campaign against them will not cease until their links with the Israeli weapons trade does.

“Allianz must drop Elbit.”

Chief inspector Rob Bell, from the City of London Police, said: “Police are attending a protest at Allianz House on Gracechurch Street.

“The protesters, believed to be from the Palestine Action group, have scaled the building and caused criminal damage.

“The walkway underneath the building has been cordoned off to protect the public.”

On Sunday, the Six Nations rugby game between England and Italy was briefly interrupted when the protest group flew a drone hanging a Palestine flag above the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

Allianz has been contacted for comment.