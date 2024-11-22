Private sector output shrinks for first time in more than a year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Activity across the UK’s private sector contracted in the first weeks of November, amid a slump in business optimism and in the period following the Budget.

The S&P Global flash UK composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reported a reading of 49.9 for November, down from 51.8 in October and a 13-month low.

It came in behind expectations of economists, who had pencilled in a reading of 51.8 for the latest survey.

The flash figures are based on preliminary data. Any score below 50 indicates that activity is contracting, while any score above means it is growing.

Companies are giving a clear 'thumbs down' to the policies announced in the Budget, especially the planned increase in employers' national insurance contributions Chris Williamson, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The first survey on the health of the economy after the Budget makes for gloomy reading.

“Businesses have reported falling output for the first time in just over a year while employment has now been cut for two consecutive months.

“Although only marginal, the downturns in output and hiring represent marked contrasts to the robust growth rates seen back in the summer and are accompanied by deepening concern about prospects for the year ahead.

“Business optimism has slumped sharply since the general election, dropping further in November to hit the lowest since late 2022.

“Companies are giving a clear ‘thumbs down’ to the policies announced in the Budget, especially the planned increase in employers’ national insurance contributions.”