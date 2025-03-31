Jump to content
Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over ‘behaviour towards woman’

Marchant had led the fast fashion chain since 2009

Henry Saker-Clark
Monday 31 March 2025 03:06 EDT
Paul Marchant has resigned as chief executive of Primark after an allegation over his behaviour (Brian Lawless/PA)
The boss of Primark has resigned after an allegation over his behaviour towards a woman.

Primark’s parent firm, Associated British Foods (ABF), said Paul Marchant has stepped down as chief executive of the high street fashion brand with immediate effect following an investigation.

It said the incident related to “his behaviour towards (a woman) in a social environment”.

The company said Mr Marchant co-operated with the investigation, “acknowledged his error of judgment and accepts that his actions fell below the standards expected by ABF”.

“He has made an apology to the individual concerned, the ABF board and also to his Primark colleagues and others connected to the business,” the firm added.

Primark runs more than 450 stores globally (Liam McBurney/PA)
Primark runs more than 450 stores globally (Liam McBurney/PA)

ABF stressed that it will continue to offer support to the individual who brought the incident to its attention.

Mr Marchant had led the fast fashion chain, which runs more than 450 shops, since 2009, when he took over as chief executive from founder Arthur Ryan.

He was previously chief operating officer at rival New Look and had held roles at Debenhams, Topman and River Island.

George Weston, chief executive of ABF, said: “I am immensely disappointed.

“At ABF, we believe that high standards of integrity are essential.

Acting responsibly is the only way to build and manage a business over the long-term.

“Colleagues and others must be treated with respect and dignity.

“Our culture has to be, and is, bigger than any one individual.”

ABF’s finance director Eoin Tonge will now act as interim boss of Primark, working with the brand’s senior executives and strategic advisory board, ABF said.

