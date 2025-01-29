Post Office cuts 100 jobs to fund subpostmaster pay after Horizon scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Post Office is to cut about 100 jobs as part of plans to boost payouts to thousands of its subpostmasters.

Senior managers were told that they would be affected on Wednesday, after acting chief executive Neil Brocklehurst sent a note sent to all staff, seen by the PA news agency.

He wrote: “The intention behind these proposed changes remains to create a more efficient team that can effectively deliver a sustainable future for the network, for postmasters and their communities.

“The intention is to rebase our costs to help fund the upcoming transformative change which aims to leave the Post Office on a more sustainable financial footing.

“It is critical that we continue to make progress in resetting Post Office for the future.”

The cuts mark the latest part of an overhaul set out by chairman Nigel Railton in November, when he said he would boost subpostmaster pay by £250 million over five years.

Then, the Post Office revealed it is looking to offload 115 directly-owned branches within its 11,500 network.

The move could see them transferred to retail partners or postmasters, or potentially closed.

A public inquiry remains ongoing into the Horizon IT scandal, which involved hundreds of subpostmasters who were wrongly convicted of stealing.

The scandal has been labelled Britain’s biggest miscarriage of justice, after the company’s defective accounting system made it appear as though money was missing from their branches.