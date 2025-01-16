PM warns it will take time to revive economy after weaker-than-expected growth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Turning the UK economy around will “take time”, Sir Keir Starmer said after the latest figures showed weaker-than-expected growth.

The figures for November showed a return to growth for the first time since August but at a level which offered little respite to embattled Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated the UK economy grew in November by 0.1% after falling by 0.1% in both September and October.

Most economists were expecting gross domestic product (GDP) to rebound by 0.2% in November.

The figures follow a difficult start to the year for the Chancellor after government borrowing costs surged and the value of the pound slumped amid worries over the economy and UK debt levels.

Markets calmed on Wednesday, with the sell-off on government bonds falling back thanks to a surprise fall in inflation, giving some breathing space to Ms Reeves.

But November’s paltry growth means the economy would need to expand by at least 0.1% in December just to avoid contracting overall in the final quarter of the year, underscoring the task ahead for the Chancellor.

The Prime Minister told broadcasters during a visit to Ukraine that the Government would be “unrelenting” in its pursuit of economic growth.

He said: “It was always going to take time to turn around 14 years of economic failure under the last government. That was always going to take time.

“The figures out today are a step in the right direction, but there’s much, much more we’ve got to do and that we will do.”

Ms Reeves said she would “fight every day” to deliver growth “and put more money into working people’s pockets”.

She was holding a meeting with regulators in No 11 on Thursday as she attempts to cut red tape and remove barriers to investment.

Ms Reeves and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will gather with the bosses of the Competition and Markets Authority, Ofcom, Ofwat, Ofgem, the Office of Rail and Road, the Environment Agency and the Civil Aviation Authority to look at reforms to the way they work.

It comes amid mounting fears the economy is heading for a period of so-called stagflation, where there is little or no economic growth combined with persistent inflation.

The Bank of England has pencilled in no growth again for the fourth quarter, following zero expansion in the previous three months.

While figures on Wednesday showed inflation edging back to 2.5% last month from 2.6% in November, many economists believe it will rise close to 3% in the coming months.

The November GDP figures take in the period after Ms Reeves’ first Budget on October 30, which saw her announce £40 billion of tax rises including a hike in employers’ national insurance.

Businesses have warned prices will need to rise to offset the cost hit while hiring may also be affected.

Ms Reeves defended her Budget decisions, insisting “the most important thing to grow the economy is returning stability” which she had done by addressing the public finances.

Concerns over her policies, the economy and rising public sector debt levels sent yields on government bonds, also known as gilts, to decades-high levels in the past week.

Gilt yields remained largely stable on Thursday after the GDP data, while the pound was 0.3% lower at 1.22 US dollars, having hit 14-month lows of 1.21 dollars earlier in the week.

HSBC’s senior UK economist Liz Martins said the “mood music is not great” with the UK economy stagnating.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “We had zero growth in the third quarter of this year, a bad start to the fourth quarter, and this number hasn’t done enough to offset that bad start.

“So it does suggest that we’re going to have very low or zero growth for the final quarter as well.

“We’re not in recession but we’re not doing much growing either.”

But the lower-than-forecast data for November, combined with Wednesday’s unexpected fall in inflation, is seen as boosting chances of an interest rate cut when the Bank next decides in February.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The MPC will now certainly cut rates in February.”

However, he said with inflation set to start heading back up, there may be fewer cuts over the year as a whole.