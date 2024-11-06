Persimmon cautions over Budget cost hit as home sales fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Housebuilder Persimmon has said costs will be sent higher by recent Budget measures as it also cautioned over rising build inflation for the year ahead.

The Charles Church builder said that it was still assessing the full implications of the Budget, which saw Chancellor Rachel Reeves increase national insurance contributions for employers among a raft of other measures.

But it flagged concerns over rising cost pressures for the business, while it added that home sales fell between July and November, to 1,416 from 1,439 a year ago.

Homes through its partnership business dropped to 149 from 205 a year earlier, but private home sales increased 3% to 1,267.

Shares fell 5% in morning trading on Wednesday.

It said: “We are seeing some signs of build cost inflation beginning to emerge in price negotiations for 2025 and are working closely with our supply chain to manage our costs, which will also be impacted by new building regulations and the employer national insurance increases announced in the recent Budget.

“We are seeking to mitigate the impact of these cost increases through robust commercial controls and other management actions.”

But Persimmon said it was on track with its full year completion target for around 10,500 homes and said the August interest rate cut continued to buoy buyer demand.

Persimmon said: “Demand for our homes has continued into the autumn selling season, helped by improvements in customer sentiment as interest rates begin to reduce and affordability improves.”