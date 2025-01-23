Paris Olympics boost helps Eurostar carry record 19.5m passengers in 2024
International train operator Eurostar has announced it carried a record 19.5 million passengers last year.
The company said the 5% increase from 2023 – representing 850,000 more passengers – was partly because of strong demand for travel during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.
Across the whole of 2024, passenger numbers on its services between London and Paris were 280,000 higher than during the previous year, while its London-Brussels route saw an uplift of 250,000 passengers.
This marks a major turnaround for Eurostar, which was badly hit as passenger numbers plummeted during coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions.
Eurostar chief executive Gwendoline Cazenave said: “Eurostar continued its strong growth in 2024, breaking its own previous passenger records.
“I would like to thank our customers and recognise the efforts of our teams for this excellent result in the company’s 30th year.
“Looking ahead, this is further proof of the huge demand for international rail and the great potential of sustainable travel.
“Eurostar is targeting growth to 30 million passengers and investing in up to 50 new trains as a direct result, with the aim of delivering a unique and exceptional service long into the future.”