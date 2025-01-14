Ocado cheers sales growth after enticing more shoppers with M&S food

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ocado has cheered a jump in sales as the online grocer said it attracted more customers who were shopping more frequently.

The company, which is run as a joint venture with Marks & Spencer, said it made £2.7 billion in revenues for the year to December 1, nearly 14% higher than the previous year.

This was driven by a higher number of customers and average weekly orders, and a greater selection of products available to buy including M&S ranges.

It had some 1.1 million active customers over the latest year, with the average value of each person’s shopping basket edging up to about £122, Ocado said.

2024 was a year of strong growth Hannah Gibson, Ocado Retail

Ocado is the UK’s 10th largest supermarket, with a 1.8% share of the grocery market, according to the latest review by analysts Kantar.

Tesco is the country’s largest, with a 28.5% share of the market.

For the group’s final quarter, Ocado reported revenues of £715.8 million, 17.5% higher than the same period a year earlier.

The average selling price of each item sold remained at £2.75, it said.

It also said it enjoyed the highest level of sales over the peak Christmas trading period, with shoppers splashing out on items from the M&S party food selection like pigs in blankets, a range of cheeses, and low and no alcohol drinks.

Hannah Gibson, Ocado Retail’s chief executive, said that lowering its prices had helped attract more customers over the past year – with the online retailer promising to match prices with an equivalent order on Tesco’s website on some 10,000 products.

“2024 was a year of strong growth. In the fourth quarter, we accelerated sales again – reaching 500,000 orders per week for the first time, at the end of November,” Ms Gibson said.

“We’ve made a series of significant improvements – including making sure customers can buy all their favourite M&S products, ensuring our service is near perfect, shifting our value perceptions as customers realise how much we’ve moved on price and helping new customers discover Ocado.”