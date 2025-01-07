Next show how to overcome Budget concerns but 2025 could be ‘bloodbath’ for UK retail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK retail outlet Next has posted another rise in sales ahead of expectations over the Christmas period, but warned that a price increase is on the cards for 2025 as it looks to overcome raised costs following last year’s Budget.

The company also noted it expects its own growth to slow this year and cautioned the same will be true countrywide as shops and organisations lift prices, causing a slowdown in consumer spending.

Next said: “We believe that UK growth is likely to slow, as employer tax increases, and their potential impact on prices and employment, begin to filter through into the economy.”

The company expect a rise of around £67m this year on its wage bill as a result of increases to the minimum wage and National Insurance contributions, or £73m for a full year impact. To offset that, a one per cent increase in prices of its products will recoup around £13m, with a further £23m saving to be made through “improved working practices and other operational efficiencies in our warehouses, distribution networks and stores”.

While all retailers will be hit by similar bills in 2025, Next’s reaction and ongoing resilience are a marker of how businesses should be operating, said investment platform AJ Bell’s Russ Mould. “These figures are a further reminder, as if one were needed, that retailers can thrive, regardless of what the weather does, if they sell the right product at the right price point in the right format for the target customer base,” he said.

“Doing this correctly will improve stock turn and sell through, reduce the need to discount and in turn help profit margins and cash flow. Next seems to have the knack of getting this right.”

Shares in Next plc were up by almost four per cent across the day by noon, with the wider FTSE 100 index down around 0.24 per cent.

The group has added to a growing list of firms alerting over price rises to combat cost increases, while the British Chambers of Commerce said earlier this week that more than half of companies are planning to lift prices over the next three months due to cost pressures.

Retail giant Next has cautioned over slowing sales growth in 2025 and said it will need to hike prices due to the impact of recent Budget measures (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

Next’s warning came as the firm reported a better-than-expected 5.7 per cent rise in underlying full-price sales for its fourth quarter so far, and upped its full-year pre-tax profit outlook once again, pencilling in a 10 per cent jump to £1.01bn. This compares with previous guidance for a 9.5 per cent rise to £1.005bn.

But over the new financial year to January 2026, it expects sales growth to slow to 3.5 per cent and for group profits to increase by a more muted 3.6 per cent to £1.05bn.

“The year ahead is forecast to be more challenging, but Next still expects to grow sales and profit. It is a classic example of a strong business getting stronger,” commented Charlie Huggins from Wealth Club, an organisation offering high net worth investment services.

“Calendar year 2025 is likely to be a bloodbath for the UK retail sector. The Autumn Budget means retailers will face a significant increase in employee costs and many will not be able to offset this. Next stands apart for its ability to do so, with its high margins, strong overseas growth and efficiency initiatives all helping it to preserve profitability.

“Next has also warned it will need to put up prices in the year ahead. Many other retailers are likely to follow suit. This is likely to add to inflationary pressures and could encourage consumers to tighten their belts in 2025.

“Overall, the UK retail sector sits between a rock and a hard place. Costs are going up, margins are likely to come down and consumers face an inflationary squeeze. Next though is well placed to weather the storm. If any retailer can thrive in this environment, it’s probably them.”

Additional reporting by PA