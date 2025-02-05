New technology delivers ‘hyper-fast’ broadband speeds in trial – telecoms firms
Openreach and Nokia said the ‘revolutionary’ technology promised to deliver speeds 20 times faster than the fastest current service in the UK.
Telecoms firms Openreach and Nokia have announced a successful test of “revolutionary” technology which aims to deliver broadband speeds 20 times faster than the fastest services available in the UK today.
During a field test from a residential property in Ipswich, the new technology achieved ‘hyper-fast’ download speeds which the companies said highlighted the potential for future services for homes and businesses.
Openreach said demand for higher speeds and greater bandwidth continued to grow, with broadband usage across the UK reaching record levels after increasing by more than 10% last year.
Trevor Linney, Openreach’s director of Network Technology, said: “As the country’s largest full-fibre provider, it’s crucial that we continue to research, innovate and evolve our network to meet our customers’ demands for decades to come.
“The full-fibre network we’re building today is a platform for the UK’s economic, social and environmental prosperity, and this test proves we can keep upgrading the speeds and services our customers experience over that network long into the future.”
Sandy Motley, president of Nokia Fixed Networks, said: “This trial shows the incredible power of fibre to increase network capacity in an efficient way.
“As a futureproof, energy-efficient technology, fibre is used by operators like Openreach to connect everything to multi-gigabit services.
“Our platform provides them with a full range of technologies and services that can be delivered over their existing fibre network.”